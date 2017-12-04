Road Hogs: Packers have historical run to the 7A title game

Colquitt County is just the 10th team in GHSA football history to win four road playoff games en route to a state title berth (per Georgia High School football Daily).

They've taken the scenic route to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, picking up a catchy nickname along the way.

The Packers (11-3) hit the practice field Monday in an unfamiliar setting as of late--their home field.

Colquitt County's last game at Mack Tharpe Stadium was October 20th.

They've won four straight road playoff games en route to a 7A state title berth against North Gwinnett (13-1). These aren't the Packers, they're the road hogs.

"Since we're so far from Atlanta, we have to travel 4 hours there and 4 hours back every time," said senior quarterback Steven Krajewski. "And that was definitely the hardest part about it."

The Pack outscored postseason opponents 120-49, they credit that to preparation.

"Coach (Rush) Propst does a good job of having everything handled when we travel," said Cam Singletary who was a member of the 2015 title team.

"Preparation is the key, not emotion, preparation which allows execution," explained Propst.

His formula has worked. The Road Hogs are (19-4) in road playoff games since Propst took over in 2008.

And after knocking off three straight region champions as a 3-seed, they feel their motivation as the 'underdogs' has driven their success.

"We really know we wasn't a 3-seed, but on paper we were the 3-seed," admitted Singletary. "So everybody really fought together, and just (said) 'Hey, we've got to get this done.'"

"If that wasn't the case, we wouldn't have made it this far," said Krajewski. "Because we used that mentality of just keep going, and keep playing."

They've played their way into a chance at the school's third state championship in the past four seasons.

Propst is (7-3) all-time in state title games dating back to his days at Hoover in Alabama, and he knows the job isn't yet finished.

"The worst thing is to go this far and to not win it." - Rush Propst

That's not an option for he and the Road Hogs, and he's spending every waking second making sure of it.

"I literally turned the film off last night at 4:18 this morning, got an hour and a half sleep and was back at the office at 7:30 this morning."

They kickoff against North Gwinnett Saturday night at 8 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He and the Pack won't rest until they're crowned champions.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!