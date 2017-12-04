American Red Cross in need of blood donations around holidays

According to the American Red Cross, every 2 seconds someone needs blood. (Source: WALB)

With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross is facing blood shortages.

Officials with the American Red Cross said there is always a significant decrease in donations around the holiday months.

Normal donors are so busy with Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities that fitting a blood donation in their schedule is difficult.

That's why the organization is asking for much-needed donations.

"We do try to remind people there is a constant need for blood. It doesn't take a holiday. It doesn't take a break. So we're always encouraging people to remember that there are hospital patients in need and we encourage everybody who's eligible to roll up their sleeves and find a donation location," said Kristen Stancil with the American Red Cross.

If you would like to donate blood to the American Red Cross, there are 12 donation sites across Southwest Georgia in the next few weeks

You can find those by visiting the American Red Cross website.

