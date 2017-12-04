ABAC professor cares for baby while student works, inspires kindness

A professor at ABAC has inspired at least one student with his act of kindness during class. (Source: Facebook)

Sometimes you just need a little help, and according to a student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, there's a sociology teacher who truly understands that.

In a Facebook post on the Love What Matters page, Taylor Uliana said it was on her heart to share the kindness of Sociology Professor Dr. Rivers.

Uliana said one of her classmates had a babysitting issue and brought her child to class. She continued to say that the little one was so good and the class would smile as the baby cooed.

However, when the baby got a little fussy during a class activity, Uliana said Dr. Rivers didn't hesitate and took the baby for a walk up and down the hallway outside of the classroom.

Uliana said Rivers spent about 15 minutes caring for the baby so the child's mom could do her work.

"He’s a sociology teacher who truly loves his students. He’s accepting and caring; and has made me want to think more about others, and how we impact society. I’m very lucky to be a Stallion!" shared Uliana.

She also said that professors at ABAC are one of a kind.

Uliana's post has been shared more than 350 times and received more than 9,000 reactions since it was posted on the Love What Matters page on December 1.

