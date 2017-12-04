Dawson after-school program opens Christmas store for kids

Kids at Positive Direction will be able to unwrap those gifts on December 14th when Santa arrives at the center. (Source: WALB)

Christmas came early for dozens of kids participating in an after-school program in Dawson.

Positive Direction opened its 13th Annual Spirit of Christmas store Monday afternoon.

Kids in the fourth grade or lower got a chance to choose up to three gifts.

Kids in fifth grade or higher were each given $30 gift cards, and they'll be taken on a field trip to Albany to buy their presents.

The more than 500 gifts and gift cards were provided by Toys "R" Us and local community partners.

This year, 24 kids from an Albany daycare will also be able to pick out toys from the store.

"They are so excited, in fact when they choose their gifts today they want to take them home right then, but we can't let them take them home. And for us, as well as the children, the impact it has made on us and the children, it is just phenomenal," said Executive Director Dorothy Tomlin.

Kids at Positive Direction will be able to unwrap those gifts on December 14 when Santa arrives at the center.

