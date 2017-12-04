Health experts see spike in flu cases in SWGA

Last year, experts said only 40 percent of residents who were eligible for the flu shots actually got one. (Source: WALB)

Health experts are seeing a spike in flu cases in South Georgia, and they anticipate more cases throughout the winter months.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February which is a big part of why they're encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine during National Influenza Week.

Southwest Georgia Health District staff expects positive flu cases to go up until May.

And many of those cases are residents who are ages 55 and older.

Health experts explained the shot is still considered the number one line of defense against influenza.

"As we get into this peak season, and on into some of the later months. It's really important that you get the vaccine because it is the first line of defense along with good hand hygiene and good cough etiquette from spreading the flu," Southwest Health District Epidemiologist Jacqueline Jenkins explained.

Residents can get the flu shot from any of the 14 health departments in the state.

No appointment is necessary to receive a flu vaccine.

Many insurance plans are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare and any Medicare supplement policy.

