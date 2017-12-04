Lowndes Co. pairs up with the National Alliance to end homelessness

Members of the National Alliance to End Homelessness strategized with prevention plans on Monday in an effort to stop homelessness in Lowndes County.

Various non-profit organizations that cater to the homeless population in Lowndes discussed how to make homelessness rare, brief and non-reoccurring.

One of the goals is to make shelter stays short. Members are also working on eliminating sobriety and income requirement policies that may make it difficult to enter.

"If a person is homeless they need to reach out to community organizations, our partners that we have here, faith-based folks we have here to get help and get services that they actually qualify for," said Executive Director Randy Lane.

Lane said that the homeless problem in Lowndes County isn't as large as a major metropolitan city, but there is indeed a problem.

Efforts will continue throughout the coming year to find methods to help reduce homeless cases as quickly as possible.

