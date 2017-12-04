More than 12 car break-ins in Albany, residents outraged

One woman said she remembered last minute to take her wallet from her car. (Source: WALB)

Several cars were broken into on West Whitney Avenue. (Source: WALB)

On Monday morning, some people put plastic over their broken windows. (Source: WALB)

Over the weekend in Albany, more than a dozen cars were broken into over the weekend, resulting in broken windows and lost items.

"I hope they catch them," said one victim of a break-in.

That resident is putting her confidence in the Albany Police Department. She said she thinks they will catch the crooks who broke into her car and several of her neighbors' cars this weekend.

"It's real sad how people just won't work, instead they just take from other people," said the victim.

She lives in the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue. In the same housing complex, five other people reported break-ins to Albany police.

"I feel sorry for the rest of them that did have their Christmas toys and had other stuff in there that they took," said the victim.

She said the thieves took guns from some of the other cars.

Thankfully, she said her husband remembered late at night to bring her wallet inside, so no valuables were taken. Now she's left to deal with a window repair.

The passenger side window was smashed, with broken glass remains left all over the road.

The crooks went for complexes with lots of cars this weekend.

Break-ins were reported at other apartments on and off of Palmyra Road as well, leaving broken glass behind.

Victims said they'll think twice before leaving valuables in their car in the future. They hope they can be an example for others too.

"Y'all get your stuff out," said the victim. "Don't leave your stuff in your cars. It's almost Christmas now and people are doing some crazy stuff."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

