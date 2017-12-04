Albany traffic stop leads to capture of convicted murderer

A traffic stop by the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit led to a man being arrested who has several murder convictions in the U.S. and Jamaica.

According to Major Prurince Dice, ADDU agents made a traffic stop in November that led to the arrest of a man who gave the name Michael Walker.

Agents said they stopped Walker's vehicle at the Liberty Express Way and Blaylock for an illegal window tint on the black BMW he was in.

When agents made contact with Walker, they determined there was probable cause to search the vehicle and Walker ran away.

After a chase, Walker was caught by agents and brought back to the scene. ADDU officer then began searching the BMW again.

During the search, agents found about 11 pounds of marijuana that were tightly wrapped in foam and plastic in transmission fluid inside a large bucket in the trunk. They also found a firearm.

After the search and during further investigation, agents determined Michael Walker was a fake name and that he had multiple aliases, making it difficult to identify him.

When Walker was taken to the jail for booking, officers said he had so many different names that he told staff to pick one.

After weeks of follow-up, ADDU was contacted by ICE agents and other federal agencies who said the man arrested under Michael Walker was under federal investigation and to put a hold on him.

Agents discovered Walker has been convicted of multiple murders in the United States and Jamaica and that he may be tied to other murder investigations.

Law enforcement in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. also told agents Walker may have also stolen his brother's identity.

This case is still ongoing and the ADDU will be holding a press conference with more details on this case on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

