Officials issue reminder about stopping for unmarked police cars

An incident over the weekend has officials reminding drivers what to do if they're not sure they're being pulled over by an officer.

According to the Dougherty County Police, a mail carrier was pulled over on Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

She says a man got out of the car asking why she was driving on the wrong side of the road. He then asked for her ID.

That's when she says she saw another man getting out of the car.

So she drove away, stopping at a nearby convenience store to call police.

Now, police are reminding drivers of what they can do in similar situations.

"When you do that they will tell you if it is someone legitimately trying to stop you. And if it's not, we'll send someone to that location immediately because we want them off the street also. We don't want anyone trying to impersonate a police officer," said Captain Tom Jackson.

Here are options you have:

If you're being pulled over in a poorly lit area, drive to a parking lot or interstate with more lighting.

You can call dispatch to see if there are officers nearby.

It's also important to remember that any vehicle that is not government-owned and marked with a flashing or revolving light is required to have a permit, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

If this has happened to you recently, police are encouraging you to let them know by calling 436-TIPS.

