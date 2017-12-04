Downtown Thomasville shops announce extended holiday hours

Shoppers in Thomasville will have extra time to get everything on their list this holiday season. (Source: WALB)

Normally stores are closed on Sundays but this month more than 30 stores will be open.

The participating businesses will be open on Dec. 10, 17, and 24 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Store owners said these are extra opportunities for shoppers to get everything on their Christmas lists.

"It provides another day for those who work during the week to get their holiday shopping in. We provide a nice customer service and different atmosphere than a big box store," said Relish employee Jack Howard.

It's not just stores that will be open but restaurants as well.

So if you're looking to go shop you can also grab a bite to eat.

Below is a list of the businesses participating in Sunday hours this month:

AJ Moonspin

Al Dixon's Men's Wear

Ally B Boutique

At Home in Thomasville

Big Adventure Outfitters (Dec. 24 ONLY)

Billiard Academy of Thomasville, Ga - Official Page

The Bookshelf

Shop Caroline Hill

Dash

Farmer's Daughter Vineyards + Tasting Room

Fuzzy Goat

Godwin Jewelers (Dec. 17 from 1-5pm, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Grassroots Coffee (NOT open on Dec. 24)

Hicks Clothing Co.

Kaleidoscope Consignments (NOT open Dec. 24)

Kevin's Fine Outdoor Gear & Apparel (Dec. 24 ONLY)

Livi & Company of Thomasville

Mary Madison Boutique

Mode Boutique of Thomasville

Onward Reserve

The Pink Valise Boutique (Dec. 24 ONLY)

Quirky Perks

Relish - Thomasville

The Sweet and Savory Sisters (11:00 a.m. - 2: 30 p.m. all Sundays)

Signature Clothing Lounge

Smith Collective

SouthLife Supply Company

Spence & Lane (closed on Dec. 24)

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop (12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sundays)

Table Works Plus

The Plaza Restaurant & Oyster Bar (11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. all Sundays)

Some businesses will also be extending their Friday hours, you can get the full list of stores that will now be open until 8 p.m. on December 8, 15 and 22 on the city of Thomasville's website.

