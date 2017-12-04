Thomasville hosts downtown window decorating competition

Shop owners in Thomasville are getting into the holiday spirit, many have already decorated their storefronts. (Source: WALB)

Shop owners in Thomasville are getting into the holiday spirit, many have already decorated their storefronts.

This year, the Downtown Visitors Center is trying out something new, a Holiday Window Decorating Contest.

Main Street Director April Norton said they have a survey on the Visitor Center website so people in the community can vote for their favorite storefront.

Norton said they have already had several hundred votes cast.

"Our merchants are so excited to invite them into their stores, and having the decorating in the downtown just really brings that Christmas holiday spirit and that warm invitation into the downtown," said Norton.

Voting ends on December 17.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!