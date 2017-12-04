Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office warns of giveaway check scam

Don't be fooled, and don't try to cash the check, officials say. (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office are asking residents to be on the lookout for what they're calling a convincing scam.

According to a Facebook post, the scam centers around a letter claiming the recipient is a winner in a 'Multi-State Lottery Association giveaway."

The letter contains a check that the recipient is instructed to cash and send the funds to a claims manager.

Officials said that if you receive a letter like this in the mail, it is a scam and you should not try to cash the check.

