Person of interest in SandTrap homicide surrenders to police

A person of interest in an October homicide investigation has surrendered to police.

The Albany police announced that Tremain DeShawn McKnight turned himself in over the weekend after a lookout was issued for him last week.

McKnight was wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of Travion Jones, 25.

Jones was killed shortly after 2 a.m. outside of the SandTrap 5.0 club in Albany.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a fight that began inside the club.

One suspect, Dominique Davis, 29, turned himself in in October.

