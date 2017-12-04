State delegates meet with Dougherty leaders

Part of the meeting included concerns about the decrease in area property values (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Commissioners met with representatives from the State Delegation to discuss local concerns including the decrease in property values Monday.

This annual meeting lets local and state officials discuss ongoing projects and local concerns. Monday's panel included state representatives Darrel Ealum and Winfred Dukes and State Senator Freddie Powell Sims.

Dukes represents Georgia's 154 District. He says he wants to see more home construction in Albany. Dukes says declining property values are impacting the tax revenue for the city and county, which is hurting homeowners as well.

"If your property values are going down, then your net worth the value that you have as a citizen is also diminished. So we have to find a way to enhance the value of our property that the people in our community has," said Dukes.

Dukes believes attracting new construction would help the property values.

Before finishing up, the state legislators also met with city commissioners and the Dougherty County School Board.

