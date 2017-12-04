Land purchased for Radium Springs trailhead

The trail will later connect with Albany State University and downtown (Source: WALB)

Dougherty Co. Commissioners recently approved a $150,000 purchase for several acres in Radium Springs to be used as part of the Flint River Trail.

The commission bought over 10 acres from Ealum Estates, Inc.

Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the purchase is the final piece of property that fits the commission's improvement plan for Radium Springs. The area will serve as the key component for a site trailhead which will connect with the trails from the previous golf course.

"That area has been neglected for some time. The county has put a lot of money into it, but we need to do more investments and that's what the county is working on," Cohilas said.

Commissioners will use the Radium Springs trail to later connect residents to Albany State University and downtown.

