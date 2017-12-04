2 arrested after officials seize $1.2 million in cocaine

There were around 40 bricks recovered, and officials said that the cocaine had a street value of around $4 million. (Source: WALB)

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after a major drug bust on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.

Miguel Angel Lebron Santana, 19, and Aneduy Ortega, 28, were arrested after officials pulled over a travel coach bus they were passengers of.

According to police, the driver of the bus was driving erratically and deputies stopped the bus around 6 p.m.

The bus was searched while it was pulled over. A K-9 unit picked up a scent and found around 100 pounds of cocaine in suitcases.

Officials believe the two men were traveling from Miami to New York.

The driver of the bus was issued a warning for reckless driving.

None of the other passengers were involved.

