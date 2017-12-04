2 arrested after officials seize $1.2 million in cocaine

Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a weekend arson at an elementary school.More >>
Exciting news for Albany as business owners are set to open another new restaurant.More >>
Thomas Anthony Dixon was trying to protect his 72-year-old mother from an armed robbery when he was shot and killed Sunday morning.More >>
The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports arson is suspected in a fire Saturday night.More >>
