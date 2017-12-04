Man arrested, charged with arson after school fire

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a weekend arson at an elementary school.

Joseph Robert Aracri, 18, was arrested Sunday. He's charged with one count of arson in the 2nd degree and one count of arson in the 3rd degree.

The blaze destroyed a storage building at Cross Creek Elementary School.

Police said that Aracri admitted to starting the fire at the storage shed and another fire in a different location.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!