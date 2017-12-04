UPDATE: Tifton police identify shooting victim

The Tifton Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after an overnight shooting. (Source: WALB)

The Tifton Police Department is still in the midst of a homicide investigation, and on Tuesday morning, they released the identity of a man who was killed in the shooting.

Chief Buddy Dowdy of the Tifton Police Department confirms the man was 20-year-old Cedric Brown.

It happened on 3rd Street, near the La Estrella club on Commerce Way.

Tift County Coroner Joe Thompson said that Brown died of injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

This is something local sales associates in downtown Tifton say is an absolute shock.

Since Main Street is less than a block away from the scene, business owners and sales associates are now speaking out after Tifton police have been investigating a homicide today following the overnight shooting.



"Our community has worked very hard to revitalize our downtown. And we're just...these type things don't happen in downtown Tifton," said Phil Perlis, co-owner of The Big Store in downtown Tifton.

Monday morning downtown was not the same. A crime scene filled with markers and police tape was less than a block away from his business.

"I hope it's just an isolated case. Don't know anything about it from what has stimulated this problem," said Perlis.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved, but haven't spoken on the cause of the incident.

But the shooting has rocked those who come downtown every day.

"Night time in downtown is a nice place to be. We have families and couples that are walking their dogs and meeting after a nice meal," said Perlis.

Perlis isn't alone in feeling this shock.

Sonia Wade is a sales associate at Southern Pickers. She said she didn't see the crime scene driving into work like Perlis had, but says it was interesting to hear of the news.

"I'm not used to seeing things like that anywhere. But for downtown Tifton it's a quiet, friendly, atmosphere," said Wade.

Now Perlis is hopeful this is not a recurring event.

"I hope this isn't a trend for any area. It's just not a healthy environment. When there's murders it's a blight on the whole community not just one area."

The coroner said a full autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Macon.

