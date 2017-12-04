Tifton police investigate overnight homicide

The Tifton Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after an overnight shooting. (Source: WALB)

It happened on 3rd Street, which is around the corner from the La Estrella club on Commerce Way.

The Tift County coroner said that the victim, a 20-year-old male, died of injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Macon.

The details of the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, and we are working to get more information from officials.

