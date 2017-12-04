2 arrested in Tifton homicide investigation

Five south Georgia football teams are headed to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the GHSA State Championships. At least two teams will come home state champions.More >>
The Georgia Department of Education announced Tuesday that 61 schools are no longer on a list of schools that needed significant improvement in their performance rates.More >>
On Monday, December 4, Dougherty County Commissioners met with representatives from the State Delegation to discuss local concerns including the decrease in property values. This annual meeting lets local and state officials to discuss ongoing projects and local concerns.More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Destiney Z. Holmes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas,l according to the Joint Hometown News Service.More >>
Polls are now open across the State of Georgia allowing voters to participate in run-off elections, including in Albany. Voters living in Ward II will have one final opportunity to cast their vote in who they want to represent them on the Board of City Commissioners.More >>
