2 arrested in Tifton homicide investigation

The Tifton Police Department has announced two arrests in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anthony Woods and Kenneth Williams have been arrested.

Chief Buddy Dowdy of the Tifton Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cedric Brown, 20, was the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Police say that Woods was shot in the leg during the incident. He has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Williams, who was still at the scene when police arrived, has been charged with murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on 3rd Street, near the La Estrella club on Commerce Way at around 2:30 Monday morning.

Which was something local sales associates in downtown Tifton say is an absolute shock.

Community reaction

Since Main Street is less than a block away from the scene, business owners and sales associates are now speaking out after Tifton police have been investigating a homicide today following the overnight shooting.

"Our community has worked very hard to revitalize our downtown. And we're just...these type things don't happen in downtown Tifton," said Phil Perlis, co-owner of The Big Store in downtown Tifton.

Monday morning downtown was not the same. A crime scene filled with markers and police tape was less than a block away from his business.

"I hope it's just an isolated case. Don't know anything about it from what has stimulated this problem," said Perlis.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved but haven't spoken on the cause of the incident.

But the shooting has rocked those who come downtown every day.

"Nighttime in downtown is a nice place to be. We have families and couples that are walking their dogs and meeting after a nice meal," said Perlis.

Perlis isn't alone in feeling this shock.

Sonia Wade is a sales associate at Southern Pickers. She said she didn't see the crime scene driving into work like Perlis had, but says it was interesting to hear of the news.

"I'm not used to seeing things like that anywhere. But for downtown Tifton it's a quiet, friendly, atmosphere," said Wade.

Now Perlis is hopeful this is not a recurring event.

"I hope this isn't a trend for any area. It's just not a healthy environment. When there's murders it's a blight on the whole community, not just one area," said Perlis.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Tifton Police Department.

