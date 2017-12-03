Thomas Co. school storage building destroyed by possible arson

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports arson is suspected in a fire Saturday night.

The blaze destroyed a storage building at Cross Creek Elementary School.

READ MORE: Arson suspected in fire at Cross Creek building

Thomas County School System Superintendent Dr. Dusty Kornegay told the Times-Enterprise that video shows what appears to be a white male teen setting the fire.

The building stored extra chairs.

Firefighters put out the fire before it spread to other buildings on campus.

