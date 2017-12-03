Decatur Co. firefighters rescue person after apartment fire

Firefighters in Decatur County rescued a person from an apartment fire Saturday morning.

According to a Decatur County Fire Rescue Facebook post, the blaze happened at King West Apartments.

The post reported that Decatur County and Bainbridge firefighters put out a fire inside an apartment.

Then, a firefighter found a door jammed and then found a victim.

Firefighters rescued the person who was burned.

A chopper took the patient to a burn hospital.

No word on that patient's condition.

