Newk's Eatery to open Monday

Inside the new restaurant on North Westover Boulevard (Source: WALB)

Exciting news for Albany as business owners are set to open another new restaurant.

On Monday, Newk's Eatery opens its doors for the first time in North West Albany.

The fast-casual dining restaurant has more than 130 stores across the country.

But now the Good Life City will have one too.

Windi White, who is one of the managers, said she's excited to start working for new customers.

"Albany is looking for something new and I think we are bringing it," said White.

If you want to try out the new restaurant, it's in the 700 block of North Westover Boulevard.

White says it will open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

