Woman "lost everything" in house fire

Redding points to the front of the house where she says fire fighters believe the blaze began. (Source: WALB)

A Berrien County couple is looking for a new place to live after their home burned down.

Patience Redding said she and her boyfriend are starting from the ground up after losing everything in a house fire in Enigma last weekend.

Redding said the fire happened a little after 4 in the morning, and thankfully no one was home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

But now Redding has started a go-fund-me page to try to raise 10-thousand dollars.

"A bunch of overwhelming feelings that I felt. And we didn't know what we was going to do. We had lost everything so we just decided to take it day by day," said Redding.

According to Redding, investigators say it could take up to three months to determine what caused the fire.

