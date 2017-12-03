UPDATE: 50-year-old man killed in an attempt to stop a robbery in Albany identified

Homicide investigators and the Dougherty County Coroner has been called to the scene. (Source: WALB)

Albany police responded to the 600 block of Willis Drive just after 9:30 Sunday morning. (Source: WALB)

Albany police responded to the 600 block of Willis Drive just after 9:30 Sunday morning.

Thomas Anthony Dixon, 50, was fatally shot in the torso attempting to stop a robbery against his 72-year old mother.

The suspect was last seen running west and then north on Willis Drive, wearing dark clothing. No further description at this time

Homicide investigators and the Dougherty County Coroner has been called to the scene.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!