Troopers identify pedestrian killed in Worth Co. crash

According to the Worth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash Saturday night.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Georgia Highway 313 north of Calhoun Road.

GSP Troopers said that Payton Hawk, 22, was driving north on Highway 313 when she pulled over to check on her neighbor's dog that the trooper said had been hit by a group of people on ATV's.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet 2500 truck was driving south on Highway 313 when he saw bright lights on the side of the road and moved into the middle.

Troopers said the lights obstructed the driver's view, keeping him from seeing Hawks as she darted into the road. The truck hit her and killed her on impact.

Troopers said the driver is not facing any charges.

