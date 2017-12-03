GSP investigates fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Worth Co.

According to the Worth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash Saturday night.

It happened sometime before 9:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 313 between Calhoun Road and Highway 32.

WCSO reported the crash was a car versus a pedestrian, and was fatal.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

