UPDATE: Albany Police say missing child with autism has been found

Albany Police announced Saturday night that Zaire Faison, 12, who went missing at the Albany Mall, has been found.

Police said the child with autism went missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but released that he had been found just before 10:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!