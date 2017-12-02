UPDATE: Albany Police say missing child with autism has been fou - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Albany Police say missing child with autism has been found

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police announced Saturday night that Zaire Faison, 12, who went missing at the Albany Mall, has been found.

Police said the child with autism went missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but released that he had been found just before 10:45 p.m.

