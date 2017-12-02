Junior League wraps gifts for children in foster care

Jenny Collins, Chair of Foster Care Program for Junior League of Albany Inc. (Source: WALB)

The initiative will give each child, up to 18-years-old, one or two gifts donated by local businesses and community members.

The gift-wrapping event has been a tradition for the League for more than a decade.

"It's uplifting the way that our community and our League supports this," said program chair, Jenny Collins.

The children will receive the gifts in the next few weeks.

