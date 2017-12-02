GSP troopers, motorcycle club collects Toys for Tots donations

Just some of the toys folks donated for the Toys for Tots program. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers asking folks for donations along the North Slappey and Gillionville Road intersection. (Source: WALB)

Along North Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road Saturday, you may have spotted people asking for Christmas donations.

Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 40 in Dougherty County along with Another Level Motorcycle Club collected donations for Toys for Tots.

This is the second year GSP has participated in the Toys for Tots drive to help deliver gifts to children who would otherwise go without receiving holiday presents.

Andrew McKenzie was just one of a few GSP troopers who wanted to bring smiles to children's faces this holiday season.

"It means to me to be able to give back to the community, make some child happy for the holidays and that's what it's all about--helping someone that needs some help," said McKenzie.

The toys will be donated on December 15.

