Pastors hold last community prayer meeting for 2017

Two Albany pastors hosted a special prayer gathering for families of shooting victims.

Pastors Rance Pettibone and Yaz Johnson welcomed community members to their final 2017 morning prayer session around 8 a.m. Saturday.

These leaders gathered to host an hour-long prayer for shooting victims' families outside the Government Center on Pine Avenue.

Pastor Johnson asked for unity in the Good Life City.

"With all the crime that's going on, with all that negativity that's filtering the air, we want people to understand that there is power in prayer," said Johnson.

The next prayer session will be on the first Saturday in January 2018.

