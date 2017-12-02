Gingerbread house festival raises money for people with disabilities

The event typically raises at least $5,000. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of kids and their parents got into the Christmas spirit at Porterfield United Methodist Church Saturday for a good cause.

They decorated gingerbread houses, made ornaments and met Santa. It cost $50 for a family of four.

Parent goals: Dad of a toddler walks up to me while I'm shooting a story at a #gingerbreadhouse festival. He says, "you're missing the best gingerbread house here!" and makes me take a pic ?????? It is pretty great though. #Christmas pic.twitter.com/LJSWjcgWam — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) December 2, 2017

All that money will go to the Champions for Children program at Easterseals Southern Georgia.

Teresa Heard, Director of Special Projects at Easterseals Southern Georgia, said that program helps families of people with intellectual, developmental or medical disabilities who don't have financial help.

"It provides assistance like medical services, families with bills for recreational activities, specialized medical equipment, specialized medical devices," Heard explained.

Typically, the event raises $5- to $7,000 dollars for those families each year.

