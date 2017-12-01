5 South Georgia football teams are Atlanta-bound

South Georgia football squads went 5-1 in the GHSA State Semifinal matches Friday night.

There will be at least two champions from the area.

Colquitt County won its 4th straight road playoff game over Brookwood 31-14. They advance to the 7A state title game and will play North Gwinnett Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Lee County and Coffee High will have a rematch of the region title game for the 6A State championship Friday night at 8 in Atlanta. Lee County defeated Glynn Academy 42-38 at home, and Coffee ousted Tucker 14-3 on the road in the semifinals.

Clinch County and Irwin County will also have a region championship rematch, but for the A-Public State title. Clinch defeated Mt. Zion 23-20 in Homerville, while Irwin took down ECI 38-35 in Ocilla. Their game kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. It's also a rematch of the 2015 state championship where the Panthers captured the crown.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!