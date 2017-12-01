Sumter Co. deputies suspended after trespassing complaint

Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith said he suspended three deputies and their shift supervisor after a complaint of the deputies trespassing at an undisclosed location.

Sheriff Smith said the owner of the location filed a complaint.

According to Sheriff Smith, the owner did not want to press charges and neither will the District Attorney's office.

Sheriff Smith said their behavior was inappropriate and he apologizes to the citizens of Sumter County.

He did not want to release the name of the location where the trespassing was reported.

