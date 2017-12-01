Crisp Co. sheriff warns residents about phone scam

Law enforcement in Crisp County wants you to be aware of a new scam.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said the scam caused an elderly couple to lose more than $1,000 this week.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office has had at least three calls about a scammer calling citizens, saying they had a warrant for their arrest.

The caller said the people should go to the store and put money on a card to give to the caller.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said his office would never take money that way, or inform people of a warrant over the phone.

"It's not common practice to serve warrants over a telephone," said Hancock. "If you have a warrant for your arrest, whether it's missing court or something of that nature, a deputy is going to go to your residence, and he's going to knock on the door and explain to you what that warrant's for."

Sheriff Hancock said you can always call your local law enforcement if you think a phone call may be a scam.

