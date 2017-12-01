Albany pastors to hold prayer meeting for shooting victims' families

But this month, they're calling on all of the families who've lost relatives to Albany's 21 homicides this year. (Source: WALB)

From left to right, Pastors Rance Pettibone and Yaz Johnson (Source: WALB)

Two Albany pastors will host a special prayer meeting for the families of recent shooting victims.

Pastors Rance Pettibone and Yaz Johnson want people to attend their monthly prayer meeting this weekend.

Pastor Johnson said many of the parents like Pamela King, who lost her son Justin nearly one year ago, are still mourning their deaths.

And they're calling on the community to help them heal.

"He will heal it if you come and ask Him. That's the thing we have to get through, we have to get through to those parents, to those siblings. This is not the end. This is the beginning," said Pastor Pettibone of 2nd Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church.

Pettibone and Johnson will hold the prayer meeting on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

All are welcome to attend at the Government Center.

