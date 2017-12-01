Albany Mall hosts Santa's PJ Party

Amanda Holt, Addie, and Collin, having fun at the party. (Source: WALB)

Sugar cookies were a popular station for the kids. (Source: WALB)

Santa made a stop Friday night at the Albany Mall to have a PJ party with the kids.

The big guy in the red suit spent his evening with 175 kids and parents at the sold-out PJ party.

Kids of all ages attended and made sugar cookies, sang Christmas songs and of course told Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

There was a bouncy castle for the kids to play on and arts and crafts for them to make ornaments.

Parents said they bring their kids to this event every year because of the special environment it creates for them.

"I love it, and Santa comes, talks to the kids, reads the story. It's just a wonderful event for the community," said parent Amanda Holt.

The Mall plans to have the event again next year for those who couldn't attend this year.

