Albany police search for person of interest in homicide at Albany club

Albany police are asking for help locating Tremain DeShawn McKnight.

McKnight is wanted for questioning in relation to a homicide at the SandTrap Lounge.

McKnight is 5'9 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!