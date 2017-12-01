1 arrested, VPD searches for 2 others after armed robbery turns into shooting

The Valdosta Police Department has released more details about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the 400 block of Cypress Street in Valdosta.

Police said they arrested Aquavious Morgan, who is accused of shooting the victim.

Morgan was taken into custody in Ware County.

Officers reported that the victim was found with two gunshot wounds and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim told police he was robbed by three people and was shot when he struggled.

Detectives are now looking for the other two robbers.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Unit at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293 3091.

