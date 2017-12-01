Chehaw Park lights up the holidays with Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights is open every night until December 30th. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw's Festival of Lights is back for the holidays. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw's annual Festival of Lights has returned.

The tradition kicked off Friday night.

Visitors can drive through the lights that go around the park's central fields and into the Zoo parking area.

Guests can also ride a train to see a variety of non-traditional lights like lions, elephants, and other wild animals, a fan favorite for the kids.

"Camels, peacocks, lions, typical jungle animals. The zoo animals that you would come to expect, most of those are on the train," said Executive Director Don Meeks.

The Festival of Lights is open every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through December 30.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!