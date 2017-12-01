Albany Christmas Parade, tree dedication happen Saturday

The tree will be dedicated to those who helped with the January storm clean-up. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Parade will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. (Source: WALB)

It's officially December, which means the annual Albany Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday.

This year the city of Albany expects 30 to 40,000 people to come out and watch.

You'll see some new additions to the parade including some new floats.

Attendees can also visit different food vendors to grab a bite to eat while enjoying the parade.

And as always, Santa Claus will be the Grand Marshall.

But this year, organizers are dedicating the tree lighting to the men and women who were instrumental in storm clean-up back in January.

"We just felt like it was a wonderful opportunity to thank them and give them the honor they deserve," said Farkas.

The tree lighting and dedication will start at 5:45 Saturday night in downtown Albany at the Government Plaza.

The parade will kick off at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!