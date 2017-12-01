$10K reward offered in Bainbridge Ag-Pro heist

On Friday, Bainbridge police released surveillance video of a major heist that happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Investigators said thieves made off with $85,000 in equipment from the Ag-Pro on Dothan Road.

Police believe the people in the three vehicles in the video stole several items including 4-wheelers, lawn mowers and a company truck.

Ag-Pro is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with investigators by calling (229) 726-4119.

