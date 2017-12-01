MCLB to host job fair at ASU

The MCLB will have a job fair at ASU. (Source: WALB)

The Marine Corps Logistics Base has a unique opportunity for people looking to get a job there.

The MCLB, Marine Corps Logistics Command and Marine Depot Maintenance Command are all looking to hire.

They have been given temporary authority by Congress to fill some critical and hard-to-fill positions at the three locations.

There will be a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.at Albany State University's West Campus in the student center for people to drop off their resumes.

"We don't usually have this authority and we've never done an event like this before. This is just something we are using to try and fill some positions," said Marine Corps Logistics Command Man Power Office Director Angie Haire.

There are more than a dozen positions you can apply for, ranging from IT specialists to electrical engineers and firefighters.

Wednesday will simply be a day for people to drop off their resumes and ask questions.

Interviews will be done later.

Below is a list of jobs available:

Financial Mgmt/Accountant/Technician GS-05xx

Inventory Management Specialist GS-2010

IT Specialist GS-2210

Logistics Management Specialist GS-0346

Management Assistant GS-0344

Management/Program Analyst GS-0343

Supply Tech GS-2005

Operations Research GS-1515

Visual Information Specialist GS-1084

Industrial Specialist GS-1150

Chemist GS-1320

Small Arms Repairer WG-6610

Heavy Mobile Equipment Repairer WG-5803

Welder WG-3703

Machinist WG-3414

Painter WG-4102

Engineering Technician GS-0802

Mechanical Engineer GS-08xx

Electrical Engineer GS-0850

Electronics Integrated Systems Mech WG-2610

Optical Instrument Repairer WG-3306

Surface Maintenance Repairer WG-5801

Industrial Engineering Technician GS-0895

Project Officer GS-1152

Computer Scientist GS-1550

Electronic Measurement Equip Mech WG-2602

Air Conditioner Equipment Mechanic WG-5306

Industrial Control Mechanic WG-2606

High Voltage Electrician WG-2810

Motor Transportation Operator WG-5703

Material Handler GS-6907

Auto Mechanic WG-5823

Maintenance Mechanic WG-4749

Public Affairs Specialist GS-1035

Educational Technician GS-1702

Police Officer GS-0083

Firefighter GS-0081

Telecommunications Specialist GS-0391

Business Analyst GS-1101

Sheet Metal Mechanic WG-3806

Electroplater WG-3610

Quality Assurance Specialist GS-1910

Security Guard GS-0085

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!