Students get free HIV testing at ASU

A new HIV test gives results to people in one minute. (Source: WALB)

Students learned about HIV and Aids at ASU on Friday. (Source: WALB)

The Southwest Health District is working to spread awareness of HIV and Aids in Southwest Georgia.

Officials with the Department of Health provided free HIV testing at Albany State University on Friday.

It was part of national AIDS and HIV Awareness Day,

ASU, the Albany Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, and Albany Area Primary Healthcare partnered on the event.

The student center was filled with representatives and packets of information about HIV and AIDS that students could read about before getting tested.

"Especially here in Albany," said Malik Smith, a sophomore student. "We've got kids from all over the place, so you never know what could happen. So I think it's important for everyone to get tested."

Ahmad Jenkins is a student at ASU as well, he also got tested on Friday.

"Especially if you are having intercourse, it should be important that you and your partner know the status of each other," said Jenkins.

Organizers said students took full advantage of the event.

