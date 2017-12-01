WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (12/01/17): Irwin Co. remembers its 2016 exit

For the third year in a row Irwin County and Emanuel County Institute will face off in the postseason.

The Single-A Public semifinal match is the high school football game of the week.

Irwin County and ECI both enter the game in Ocilla riding 10-game winning streaks.

A win tonight and Irwin County will be making its 3rd state championship appearance in the past 4 years.

In their way is a very familiar foe.

The Indians and Bulldogs have taken turns knocking each other out of the playoffs.

The Indians bounced ECI in 2015, and ECI returned the favor last season to the tune of a 44-25 blowout, but you don't have to remind the Indians of that.

"We got beat pretty good, thanks Theo I appreciate it," joked Irwin Co. head coach Buddy Nobles. "But that's okay. Our kids still haven't forgot. Its one of those things that's still back in your mind. We remember walking through the fans and some of the things that went on with our kids and our young kinds grew up that night. They took a beating. They took a physical and a mental beating but we remember than game."

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Indian Field in Ocilla.

