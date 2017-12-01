Archbold to hold annual 'Tree of Lights' ceremony

Archbold Hospital is getting ready for its annual Tree of Lights event.

This year, the ceremony will be held outdoors at the new, live tree on the hospital's front lawn.

Donations are made in honor or memory of a loved one.

In previous years, the event has raised 40 to $50,000.

Archbold staff said it's a great event that kicks off the holiday season.

The event is sponsored by Thomas County Federal and will start Monday night at 6:30.

