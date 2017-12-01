Colquitt Regional improves infant safety with footprint scanner

New technology is aiming to improve safety for newborns in abduction cases and natural disasters.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie recently installed a new Infant Safety System developed by CertaScan Technologies.

The system allows the hospital to capture high-resolution footprints of newborns.

Those footprints can be used for precise identification in situations like an abduction, lost baby or natural disaster.

"We are able to get a better infant footprint than you are with ink and paper which is not always reliable. This is a much more reliable system," said Director of the Maternal-Infant Unit Alana Anderson

Colquitt Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in the state of Georgia to provide this innovative service.

The footprints can be used for identification throughout a lifetime.

