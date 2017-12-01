Terrell's annual Christmas Tour of Homes to be held on Saturday

If you need some fresh Christmas decorating ideas, you can visit Terrell County on Saturday.

Residents are opening up some of the most beautiful homes in the county for the annual Christmas Tour of Homes, decked out with holiday decorations.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 on Saturday.

You can purchase tickets from the Terrell County Historic Preservation Society located at the old log cabin at 293 Stonewall Street in Dawson.

With your ticket, you can view three homes in Dawson, plus three homes and a church in Parrott.

There are group discounts available as well as a couples bundle and a family bundle.

Lunch will be available for purchase for $10 at the Fancy Fig in Parrott.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact Travis Sawyer at (229) 938-6521.

