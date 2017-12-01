Albany Ward 2 candidates receive endorsements days before runoff

The Albany Ward 2 City Commissioner runoff election will be on Tuesday (Source: WALB)

The two candidates in the running for Albany's Ward 2 City Commission are getting endorsements just days before the runoff.

On Friday, Ward 1 City Commissioner Jon Howard endorsed current Ward 2 City Commissioner Bobby Coleman, who is the incumbent in Tuesday's runoff election.

Howard said over the last four years, he and Coleman have worked together to improve the quality of life in the city.

"We have to convince the voters that, don't complain after the election if you didn't go out and vote," Howard said. "And that's why this election is so important. And for those that are undecided, I can tell you, rest assured that Commissioner Coleman is the person that I would vote for."

Howard said he also supports Coleman's plans for improvements to the Paul Eames Park and installing more street lights in Ward 2.

Matt Fuller, who is running against Coleman in the Ward 2 City Commission runoff election also received a local endorsement.

CaMia Hopson, a former Ward 2 candidate, is now endorsing Fuller.

She said she wants to see the ward have better representation.

Hopson said she shares Fuller's vision of progressing Albany forward.

"When you look at the leaders of your city, you want someone who has business acumen, also is well tuned to the issues in the various communities in the various areas, and you want someone who will definitely make the right decisions when they're at the table," Hopson explained.

Hopson said she shares Fuller's goals of developing businesses, handling crime, engaging youth in the community and taking care of the elderly and veterans.

