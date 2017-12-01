HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 16 schedule and scores

Here is your week 16 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

ECI @ Irwin County

GHSA - SEMI-FINALS:

Colquitt County @ Brookwood

Coffee @ Tucker

Glynn Academy @ Lee County

Brooks County @ Rabun County

Mt. Zion @ Clinch County

PREVIOUS SCORES:

+Week 15

+Week 14

+Week 13

+Week 12

+Week 11

+Week 10

+Week 9

+Week 8

+Week 7

+Week 6

+Week 5

+Week 4

+Week 3

+Week 2

+Week 1