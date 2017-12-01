HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 16 schedule and scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 16 schedule and scores

Here is your week 16 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

ECI @ Irwin County

GHSA - SEMI-FINALS:

Colquitt County @ Brookwood

Coffee @ Tucker

Glynn Academy @ Lee County

Brooks County @ Rabun County

Mt. Zion @ Clinch County

PREVIOUS SCORES:
+Week 15
+Week 14
+Week 13
+Week 12
+Week 11
+Week 10
+Week 9
+Week 8
+Week 7
+Week 6
+Week 5
+Week 4
+Week 3
+Week 2
+Week 1

