HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 16 schedule and scores

Here is your week 16 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
ECI @ Irwin County
GHSA - SEMI-FINALS:
Colquitt County @ Brookwood
Coffee @ Tucker
Glynn Academy @ Lee County
Brooks County @ Rabun County
Mt. Zion @ Clinch County
